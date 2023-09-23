Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2023: Dog has the time of his life on waterslide!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who needs no help from his owner to have make a splash on the waterslide!

In a TikTok clip posted by @heatherhowell122, an English bulldog climbs the ladder of a waterslide after being called up by his owner.

As a reward, the playful pooch gets to go down the slide first, which he does without hesitation.

The look of pure joy when the doggy gets to the bottom of the slide is priceless!



"Now I have to rent a water slide for me and my dog thanks a lot," one viewer commented.

Check it out: