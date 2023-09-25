Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2023: Shawn Mendes' groceries fall out of his car in viral TikTok clip

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows the moment paparazzi witness Shawn Mendes opening the trunk of his car – only for everything to fall out!

In a viral clip by TikTok user @dannydoesntknow, singer Shawn Mendes can be seen stepping out of his car and opening the trunk, while paparazzi video the star.

But before his trunk even opens all the way, a bunch of groceries fall out!

The video turned even funnier as the unfortunate events were happening at the same time his electronic gate was closing, trapping a few vegetables on its way.

One viewer commented, "It's the door closing disrespectfully for me."

Another said, "Why does he always have the worst and most embarrassing moments get caught by paparazzi." Poor thing!

Check it out: