Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2023: Little boy's hilarious bedtime meltdown goes viral on TikTok

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a young boy on TikTok hysterically crying at bedtime because he doesn't want to go to sleep yet.

In a clip by TikTok user @atxluvxo, a father is trying to tell his son he has to go to bed, but the little boy is having absolutely none of it.

He's crying and screaming and telling his dad no, obviously thinking the louder he is, the more likely his dad is to listen.

Viewers of the video have found it to be highly relatable to their own children's bedtime routines.

"they act like they not gon wake up tomorrow," one viewer comically wrote.

Another said, "Screaming like he got selected in the Hunger Games."

Check it out: