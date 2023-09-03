Viral Video of the Day for September 3, 2023: Cat looks so much like Ed Sheeran, it's freaky!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a teeny tiny kitty who looks almost identical to a celebrity we all know: Ed Sheeran!

Viral Video of the Day

Darling you look purr-fect tonight!

A video on TikTok by @jaidenlhughes has gone viral, racking up over 23.9 million views and counting.

The clip shows the owner with her hand over her mouth in disbelief, as she realizes her kitty looks exactly like Ed Sheeran - from the fur color all the way to its beautiful blue eyes.

One of the best features of the video is the hilarious ragtime remix music of Sheeran's hit song, Shape of You.

Millions of viewers shared the video, and many commented on how uncanny the resemblance to the Perfect singer is.

"that MIGHT be ed sheeran," one viewer joked.

Another commenter wrote, "i wasnt really expecting it to ACTUALLY LOOK LIKE ED SHEERAN BRO IM DYING."

Check out Ed Sheeran's long-lost twin:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a kitty with a striking resemblance to Irish singer, Ed Sheeran.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a kitty with a striking resemblance to Irish singer, Ed Sheeran.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jaydenlhughes
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jaidenlhughes

