Viral Video of the Day for September 3, 2023: Cat looks so much like Ed Sheeran, it's freaky!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a teeny tiny kitty who looks almost identical to a celebrity we all know: Ed Sheeran!

Darling you look purr-fect tonight!

A video on TikTok by @jaidenlhughes has gone viral, racking up over 23.9 million views and counting.

The clip shows the owner with her hand over her mouth in disbelief, as she realizes her kitty looks exactly like Ed Sheeran - from the fur color all the way to its beautiful blue eyes.

One of the best features of the video is the hilarious ragtime remix music of Sheeran's hit song, Shape of You.

Millions of viewers shared the video, and many commented on how uncanny the resemblance to the Perfect singer is.

"that MIGHT be ed sheeran," one viewer joked.

Another commenter wrote, "i wasnt really expecting it to ACTUALLY LOOK LIKE ED SHEERAN BRO IM DYING."

Check out Ed Sheeran's long-lost twin: