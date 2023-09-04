Viral Video of the Day for September 4, 2023: Dog reacts to "wrong human" coming home

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a picky pooch who won't get excited about just anyone coming home!

Viral Video of the Day

Does your pup have a "favorite parent"?

A viral clip on TikTok posted by @beastie25 shows a bulldog running to the door when he hears someone come home, only to immediately turn around when he realizes it's his dad and not his mom.

The video has amassed over 17.9 million views and 2.6 million likes, with one viewer even mentioning, "I’d like to see the reaction of him when it’s the right human."

This request was thankfully fulfilled in an adorable follow-up clip.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious bulldog after finding out his favorite human hasn't come home yet.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@beastie25
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@beastie25

