Viral Video of the Day for September 4, 2024: Giant fish plows into boat full of kids!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom and dad took their kids on a little boating trip... only for a giant fish to jump into their boat!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, mom Emily Carter films her kids as they take in the serene environment.
But out of nowhere, a huge fish jumps out of the water and lands right on the kids, who immediately start to panic.
One viewer hilariously commented, "The important thing is that everyone stayed calm."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emcar5