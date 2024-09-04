Viral Video of the Day for September 4, 2024: Giant fish plows into boat full of kids!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom and dad took their kids on a little boating trip... only for a giant fish to jump into their boat!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, mom Emily Carter films her kids as they take in the serene environment.

But out of nowhere, a huge fish jumps out of the water and lands right on the kids, who immediately start to panic.

One viewer hilariously commented, "The important thing is that everyone stayed calm."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of siblings who got attacked by a giant fish while boating with their family!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of siblings who got attacked by a giant fish while boating with their family!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emcar5
Viral Video of the Day for September 3, 2024: Man jump ropes with help from athletic doggy! Viral Video of the Day for September 3, 2024: Man jump ropes with help from athletic doggy!
Viral Video of the Day for September 2, 2024: Besties literally hop on over to each other's houses! Viral Video of the Day for September 2, 2024: Besties literally hop on over to each other's houses!
Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2024: Man surprises girlfriend with dream dog after hard day at work Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2024: Man surprises girlfriend with dream dog after hard day at work
Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2024: Boy cuts swimming pool open – and gets thrown through fence! Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2024: Boy cuts swimming pool open – and gets thrown through fence!
Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2024: Girl chops half of her eyebrow off: "OMG!" Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2024: Girl chops half of her eyebrow off: "OMG!"
Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2024: Dog left shell-shocked after seeing the moon in the daytime! Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2024: Dog left shell-shocked after seeing the moon in the daytime!
Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2024: Baby gives brother a morning surprise: "Bad timing bud" Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2024: Baby gives brother a morning surprise: "Bad timing bud"
Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2024: Man shocks girlfriend with paw-some surprise while proposing! Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2024: Man shocks girlfriend with paw-some surprise while proposing!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emcar5

More on Viral Video of the Day: