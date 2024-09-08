Viral Video of the Day for September 8, 2024: Baby doxie dog falls in love with owner at first sight!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man on TikTok shared the moment he met and held his dachshund puppy for the first time – and viewers are obsessed!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Levi Sebastian Blehm cradles his dog Gooseman in his arms, who lovingly stares into his eyes the entire time.

"Idk that I’ve ever seen a dog so in love…ever," one viewer commented.

The two then gave each other a ton of kisses, with other viewers shocked at the ultimate cuteness.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man whose dog fell in love with him the moment he held him for the first time.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@levi.s.b
