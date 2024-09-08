Viral Video of the Day for September 8, 2024: Baby doxie dog falls in love with owner at first sight!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man on TikTok shared the moment he met and held his dachshund puppy for the first time – and viewers are obsessed!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Levi Sebastian Blehm cradles his dog Gooseman in his arms, who lovingly stares into his eyes the entire time.
"Idk that I’ve ever seen a dog so in love…ever," one viewer commented.
The two then gave each other a ton of kisses, with other viewers shocked at the ultimate cuteness.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@levi.s.b