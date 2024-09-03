Viral Video of the Day for September 3, 2024: Man jump ropes with help from athletic doggy!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of friends captured the moment their dog was able to use one end of a jump rope!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Pablo Guerrero's adorable pup holds the rope tight with his teeth while managing to keep it going.
When his owner jumps in, he doesn't stop and keeps going with some serious determination!
"i was like the other side needs to pick up the rope its too low," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@paaabloguerrero