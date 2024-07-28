Park Fire rapidly reaches California's top 10 biggest ever with over 350,000 acres burnt

Chico, California - A fire raging out of control in northern California has rapidly become among the biggest ever in the state, authorities said Saturday.

The so-called Park Fire burned more than 350,000 acres (142,000 hectares) as of Saturday evening, making it the seventh-largest ever recorded in California history, the state agency Cal Fire said.

The fire, which prompted orders for more than 4,000 people to flee their homes, was burning through a largely rural, mountainous area near the city of Chico, about 90 miles north of the state capital, Sacramento.

"Extreme fire conditions continue to challenge firefighters," Cal Fire said in a post on X.

The fire was just 10% controlled, despite the efforts of more than 3,700 personnel with over a dozen helicopters and several planes, according to an agency update.

"Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the State are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow," it said.

"Lower temperatures and higher humidity have reduced fire activity," the agency said, while adding that fire was still spreading.

The Park Fire started Wednesday near Chico, in Butte County, and within hours had devastated a wide area there and in neighboring Tehama County.

Cal Fire's latest update said 20 structures were confirmed destroyed by the fire, lowering an earlier estimate of 134.

The agency said the numbers were expected to fluctuate as officials assess the damage on the ground.