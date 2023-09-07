Will a Central Park fashion show break a Guinness World Record?
New York, New York - The first-ever Dreamland Fashion Week bonanza in Central Park is aiming to break a Guinness World Record for the largest attendance ever at a fashion show! Can they do it?
New York fashionistas, get in formation!
A never-before-seen New York Fashion Week (NYFW) event will be held on Saturday, September 9 from 3 to 10 PM at the Central Park SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield.
With over 3,000 tickets sold, according to organizers, the show is set to overtake the former world record of 1,012 attendees at a Moscow fashion show in 2018.
Music acts for the Big Apple blowout include headliner Diplo as well as Blond:ish and LP Giobbi.
The event will also feature pop-up shops, interactive art installations, and multi-media artist collabs. The main stage will feature a full-length fashion show by Marco Marco, a designer known for his contributions to drag culture and for creating diverse fashions looking to defy social norms. This will be his first runway show in five years.
"This weekend is a celebration of every sequin sewn, every boundary pushed, and every life touched," Marco Marco told amNewYork Metro in a statement. "I’m thrilled not just to showcase fabric, but to unfold stories, to make the invisible visible. This isn’t just fashion; it’s a movement."
Dreamland has a new vision for New York Fashion Week
The Dreamland Fashion Week runway event follows last summer's Dreamland Pride, which starred Paris Hilton and marked the first Pride concert to be held in Central Park.
Dreamland's Fashion Week extravaganza is being produced by LiveNation and Jake Resnicow, known for his work in the LGBTQ+ community.
"Fashion Week in New York City is more than just clothes," Resnicow told amNewYork Metro. "It’s a vibrant celebration of creativity and innovation that challenges norms and promotes inclusivity."
Resnicow encourages guests to go to the show dressed in anything that shows off their authentic selves, meaning anything from bold and colorful to comfy and understated.
"Dreamland in Central Park embodies this spirit [of inclusivity], setting itself apart by being an event open to everyone," Resnicow said. "We invite all New Yorkers and visitors to immerse themselves in a world of glamour, artistry, and empowerment right in the heart of Central Park."
Dreamland Fashion Week will donate a portion of its event proceeds to the City Parks Foundation.
If you want to be part of a record-setting extravaganza, tickets to Saturday's event are still available. There will also be a Dreamland After Dark party event to celebrate the feat held at Sony Hall.
Cover photo: DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP