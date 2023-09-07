Will a Central Park fashion show break a Guinness World Record?

New York, New York - The first-ever Dreamland Fashion Week bonanza in Central Park is aiming to break a Guinness World Record for the largest attendance ever at a fashion show! Can they do it?

Rumsey Playfield in Central Park usually hosts summer concerts, but will soon see once of the largest fashion shows in the world aim for a Guinness World Record. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

New York fashionistas, get in formation!

A never-before-seen New York Fashion Week (NYFW) event will be held on Saturday, September 9 from 3 to 10 PM at the Central Park SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield.

With over 3,000 tickets sold, according to organizers, the show is set to overtake the former world record of 1,012 attendees at a Moscow fashion show in 2018.

Music acts for the Big Apple blowout include headliner Diplo as well as Blond:ish and LP Giobbi.

The event will also feature pop-up shops, interactive art installations, and multi-media artist collabs. The main stage will feature a full-length fashion show by Marco Marco, a designer known for his contributions to drag culture and for creating diverse fashions looking to defy social norms. This will be his first runway show in five years.

"This weekend is a celebration of every sequin sewn, every boundary pushed, and every life touched," Marco Marco told amNewYork Metro in a statement. "I’m thrilled not just to showcase fabric, but to unfold stories, to make the invisible visible. This isn’t just fashion; it’s a movement."