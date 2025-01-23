Chris Brown launches massive lawsuit against Warner Bros over "defamatory documentary"

Los Angeles, California - Chris Brown has filed a $500 million lawsuit against Warner Bros and others for making a "defamatory documentary" about his alleged sexual assault and other accusations, according to a lawyers' statement posted to the singer 's Instagram.

Chris Brown has launched a $500-million lawsuit against Warner Bros and others over the film Chris Brown: A History of Violence. © Mindy Small / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The film, Chris Brown: A History of Violence, which was released in October by Warner Bros' Investigation Discovery channel, chronicles allegations of domestic violence, assault, and sexual misconduct against the American R&B singer and rapper over the years.



Brown (35) rose to fame at a young age with his rich R&B voice and later rap, but his reputation was later tarnished by allegations of domestic violence and other abuse – most famously when he was convicted of beating Rihanna, then his girlfriend, before the 2009 Grammy Awards, forcing the pop star to miss the annual gala.

In a complaint filed at Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, Brown's lawyers said the documentary, streamed on Max, has a "misleading narrative" that accuses their client of "heinous acts, including sexual assault and evidence tampering – allegations that had been discredited in court and dismissed as baseless."

The attorneys said the film "sensationalized debunked claims to drive viewership and revenue, recklessly damaging Mr Brown's reputation and spreading false information to the public," according to the statement, posted by Brown on Wednesday.

"To be clear Mr. Brown has never been found at fault for any type of sexual crime," they added.