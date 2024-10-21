Diddy hit with shocking new allegation of raping teenage girl at VMAs afterparty

New York, New York - In a second wave of lawsuits, disgraced star Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing increasingly shocking accusations, including the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Yet another series of lawsuits were filed against Diddy in New York late on Sunday evening.

As reported by the New York Post, in one of the lawsuits, a young victim claims to have been drugged and then raped by the musician in 2000.

According to the documents, the then-13-year-old felt "woozy and lightheaded" after having one drink at a VMAs afterparty, whereupon she looked for a room to rest in.

The plaintiff alleges that she then entered an empty bedroom where she wanted to lie down for a moment.

"Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room," the lawsuit states.

Diddy is said to have approached to teen "aggressively" and "with a crazed look in his eyes" before he and the other unnamed male star raped her. The female star – whose identity is also unknown – watched.

In another lawsuit, a young man, also a minor at the time of the crime, has accused the 54-year-old mogul of a similar offense.