Students "race" sperm in bizarre reproductive health stunt

Los Angeles, California - This strange sport was invented by 17-year-old high schooler Eric Zhu, who raised over a million dollars to organize the event to call attention to male infertility .

Tristan Mykel of USC holds a golden sperm trophy after winning the Sperm Racing competition championship in Los Angeles, California on Friday. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

A commentator yells excitedly as hundreds of spectators stand glued to a video of a racecourse – but the athletes they are rooting for are actually tiny sperm cells!

How did the teen even come up with such a strange concept?

Zhu said he was inspired by social media posts that claim average sperm counts had halved over the past 50 years.

Fearing that "there could be this dystopian future where no one will be able to make babies," Zhu said he wanted to use the competition to highlight the importance of reproductive health.

Scientists have not reached a consensus on whether humanity has experienced a dramatic drop in sperm count, with studies showing conflicting results.

At the Los Angeles event on Friday night, a man in a lab coat used pipettes to place samples of semen – collected from contestants ahead of time – onto tiny two-millimeter-long "tracks."

The race track was magnified 100 times by a microscope, then filmed by a camera that transferred the image to a 3D animation software before the final video was broadcast to the audience.

"There's no way to really tell if this is real, but I want to believe it is," said Felix Escobar, a 20-year-old spectator.

At the end of the brief race, the loser, 19-year-old University of California student Asher Proeger, was sprayed with a liquid resembling semen.