Elon Musk pays millions to his alleged 13th child – but is he really the father?
Washington DC - Elon Musk revealed that he is paying millions to his alleged 13th child, but admitted that he isn't entirely sure he is the father.
In February, 26-year-old influencer Ashley St. Clair first claimed that the 53-year-old was the father of her child.
A few days ago, she accused the SpaceX founder of no longer paying her child support.
Now the billionaire has revealed how much money he has allegedly already paid her – without knowing for sure whether or not he is actually the father.
"I don't know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out," Musk wrote on X.
"No court order is needed," he added. "Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year," he claimed.
A response from St. Clair didn't take long, and she had a lot to say.
Ashley St. Clair takes Elon Musk to court over paternity of baby boy
In response to Musk's tweet, St. Clair called him a "petulant man-child" and denied that he has been willing to take a paternity test.
"Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused," St. Clair responded in an X post.
"And you weren't sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary … until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for 'disobedience,'" she said.
"But you're really only punishing your son."
Last month, St. Clair filed a motion in Manhattan Supreme Court to get Musk to take a paternity test.
In it, she claimed that the two had conceived the child during a trip to a Caribbean island in January 2024.
She also said that she had been advised to keep the pregnancy a secret and that she had felt "completely isolated" during this time.
Cover photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP