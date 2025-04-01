Elon Musk pays millions to his alleged 13th child – but is he really the father?

Washington DC - Elon Musk revealed that he is paying millions to his alleged 13th child, but admitted that he isn't entirely sure he is the father.

In February, 26-year-old influencer Ashley St. Clair first claimed that the 53-year-old was the father of her child.

A few days ago, she accused the SpaceX founder of no longer paying her child support.

Now the billionaire has revealed how much money he has allegedly already paid her – without knowing for sure whether or not he is actually the father.

"I don't know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out," Musk wrote on X.

"No court order is needed," he added. "Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year," he claimed.

A response from St. Clair didn't take long, and she had a lot to say.