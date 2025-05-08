California leads lawsuit over Trump's bid to withhold funds for EV charging network

Sacramento, California - Donald Trump 's order to withhold $5 billion earmarked to grow the US electric vehicle charging network is being challenged in court by more than a dozen states, California officials said Wednesday.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced a lawsuit by a coalition of states targeting the Trump administration's efforts to withhold billions in funding to grow the electric vehicle charging network. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The lawsuit is the latest attempt by a coalition of largely liberal jurisdictions looking to push back on what they see as the American president's overreach, especially on environmental issues.

"The President continues his unconstitutional attempts to withhold funding that Congress appropriated to programs he dislikes," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"This time he's illegally stripping away billions of dollars for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, all to line the pockets of his Big Oil friends."

A mammoth congressional bill passed in 2022 aimed at bolstering America's crumbling infrastructure included $5 billion to help build out charging points for electric vehicles.

But as soon as he arrived in the Oval Office in January, Trump ordered that the money be stopped, part of a slew of executive orders the Republican has issued, which also included demands that the US produce more fossil fuels.

The cash had been allocated by Congress to the states, and in some cases was expected to be paired with state and private funds as jurisdictions look to grow charging networks and reduce the range anxiety that drivers of gas cars sometimes say puts them off switching to electric vehicles.