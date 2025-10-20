Texas Governor Greg Abbott threatens to target professors "pushing leftist ideologies"

Austin, Texas - Texas ' Republican Governor Greg Abbott has threatened to target professors "pushing leftist ideologies" at state colleges and universities.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has vowed to "end indoctrination" at state colleges and universities by going after professors who promote "leftist ideologies." © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Univ. of Texas professor was dismissed from an administrative post overseeing university academic affairs because of ideological differences," Abbott posted on X on Sunday.

The governor had shared an Axios article about the removal of Art Markman, a tenured psychology professor at the University of Texas, from his role as senior vice provost for academic affairs.

Markman had been at the university for 27 years, according to a LinkedIn post.

Neither the professor nor Abbott explained what the "ideological differences" were that led to the decision.

Earlier this year, a Texas A&M University professor was fired for teaching on gender and sexuality. President Mark Welsh III subsequently resigned after being accused of tolerating "transgender indoctrination" at the school.

"Texas is targeting professors who are more focused on pushing leftist ideologies rather than preparing students to lead our nation," the governor threatened.

"We must end indoctrination and return to education fundamentals at all levels of education."