Texas legislation to criminalize undocumented immigrants heads to governor's desk

Austin, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign a bill that would criminalize undocumented immigrants after the measure advanced out of both chambers of the state legislature.

Venezuelan migrants cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the United States in Eagle Pass, Texas. © JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Texas' Senate Bill 4 would make it a new state crime to cross the border from Mexico into the US without documentation, allowing local law enforcement to arrest and issue charges to anyone they believe is undocumented.



Any violations of the law may result in up to two years in prison, or even deportation. If the person refuses to return, they could face up to 20 years behind bars.

Senate Bill 4 is rightly raising alarms around the country. If signed into law, it would be one of the harshest anti-immigrant laws in the entire US.

Opponents have questioned whether Texas is authorized to impose the measures, as deportations fall under the jurisdiction of the US federal government.

Nevertheless, it's almost certain a signature on the legislation is forthcoming: "I look forward to signing Senate Bill 4, which creates penalties for illegal entry into Texas & authorizes the removal of illegal immigrants apprehended at the border," Abbott posted to X on Wednesday.