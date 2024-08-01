Blinken makes his way to Mongolia to cap Asia tour amid China tensions
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia - Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Mongolia on Thursday at the end of a 10-day tour of Asia, where he emphasized the US' support for its allies and partners in the region.
The long tour, which took him to Laos, Vietnam, Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore, was aimed at countering China's influence – even if Washington insists it is not pursuing a policy of containment against Beijing.
During a meeting in the Laos capital Vientiane at the end of last week, Blinken raised the issue with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during "frank and productive" exchanges, according to Washington.
In Tokyo and Manila, Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced closer military and defense ties with the countries in the face of what they described as Beijing's "provocations," particularly in the South China Sea.
"But what's so important about each of these alliances is that every single one of them is defensive in nature," Blinken told Channel NewsAsia in an interview on Wednesday.
"There is no design on anyone else, on anyone else's territory."
US seeks to strengthen ties with Mongolia amid tensions with Russia and China
Mongolia is a vast, sparsely-populated democracy of 3.4 million, sandwiched between China and Russia.
The US said it intends to cultivate closer ties there, including "people-to-people" exchanges, and maintain a "comprehensive strategic dialogue" with Mongolia.
Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg was in Washington last week to meet Blinken and launch the strategic dialogue.
In Ulaanbaatar, the Mongolian capital, the top US diplomat is also due to hold talks with Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, whose ruling party saw its majority reduced in parliamentary elections in June, and President Ukhnaaglin Khurelsukh.
Washington hopes to increase its influence in Mongolia, which holds historical ties with Russia as well as a critical trading relationship with China.
Senior US State Department official Daniel Kritenbrink has said the two countries enjoy a "growing relationship."
"We look forward to renewing and strengthening our ties with this fellow democracy," he told a briefing last week.
Before departing for Washington, Blinken is scheduled to attend a "Naadam" festival, a celebration of Mongolia's nomadic traditions that includes athletes, often in traditional garb, taking part in wrestling, archery, and horse racing.
Cover photo: BYAMBASUREN BYAMBA-OCHIR/Pool via REUTERS