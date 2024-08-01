Blinken makes his way to Mongolia to cap Asia tour amid China tensions

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia - Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Mongolia on Thursday at the end of a 10-day tour of Asia, where he emphasized the US' support for its allies and partners in the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (l.) meets with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar. © BYAMBASUREN BYAMBA-OCHIR/Pool via REUTERS

The long tour, which took him to Laos, Vietnam, Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore, was aimed at countering China's influence – even if Washington insists it is not pursuing a policy of containment against Beijing.



During a meeting in the Laos capital Vientiane at the end of last week, Blinken raised the issue with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during "frank and productive" exchanges, according to Washington.

In Tokyo and Manila, Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced closer military and defense ties with the countries in the face of what they described as Beijing's "provocations," particularly in the South China Sea.

"But what's so important about each of these alliances is that every single one of them is defensive in nature," Blinken told Channel NewsAsia in an interview on Wednesday.

"There is no design on anyone else, on anyone else's territory."