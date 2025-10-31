Canadian premier demands apology from US ambassador over raging tirade

Toronto, Canada - Ontario Premier Doug Ford demanded that US ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra apologize for an expletive-ridden tirade that made headlines.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford demanded that US ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra apologize for his public meltdown over an anti-tariff ad. © Collage: AFP/Sarah Rice/Getty Images & AFP/Dave Chan

Ford used a press conference on Wednesday to call out Hoekstra for an angry rant against Ontario's trade representative David Paterson over an anti-tariff ad that send the Trump administration into meltdown last week.

"Pete, you gotta call Dave up and apologize. It's simple," Ford said during a statement in which he called Hoekstra's remarks "absolutely unacceptable" and "unbecoming" of his position as ambassador.

"You know, the cheese slipped off the cracker. I get it," he said. "You're ticked off, but call the guy up because you're a good guy, and Dave's my champion."

According to Canada's CBC, witnesses reported that Hoekstra tore into Paterson during an official event on Monday.

Hoekstra reportedly used the f-word and publically slammed Ford, whose government was behind the advertisement which has since created a rift between President Donald Trump and the Canadian government.

Despite pulling the ad earlier this week in response to Trump's sudden tariff hike and requests from Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ford on Monday defended it and said that it had achieved its goal.

Prior to the ad-based drama, Carney had expressed confidence in striking a trade deal and cooling tensions with the Trump administration, and had even ruled out retaliatory tariffs after car manufacturer Stellantis moved out of Ontario.