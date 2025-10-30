Trump appears to lower temperature of Canada spat as he reveals "nice conversation"

Gyeongju, South Korea - President Donald Trump said that he had a "nice" talk with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the APEC summit on Wednesday.

"We had a very nice conversation with him," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday in brief remarks after fielding a lengthy selection of questions from reporters about his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

His acknowledgement came mere days after he hiked tariffs on Canada by an additional 10%, but was at least a step forward from Monday, when Trump said that he wouldn't negotiate with the major US trading partner "for a while" due to an anti-tariff ad campaign that he took offense to.

The two leaders shared an awkward dinner together ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-Operation Summit (APEC) summit, flanked by high-ranking leaders including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Sitting directly across from each other, the two leaders appeared to barely speak to one another at the dinner except for a brief toast at the meal's outset.

"I'd like to thank everybody, I know you all either reasonably well or very well," Trump said during the dinner. "We had a tremendous meeting today with South Korea... We made a deal, we pretty much finalized a trade deal."

"I just think it's an honor to be with you," he continued, addressing everyone at the table. "You've all done a fantastic job, you're fantastic leaders."