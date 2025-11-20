US ambassador accuses Canada of election interference and warns trade talks won't be "easy"

Ottawa, Canada - US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra angrily lashed out at Ottawa on Wednesday over an anti-tariff ad he claimed was akin to electoral interference.

US ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra accused Ottawa of interfering in American "electoral politics" with an anti-tariff ad last month. © IMAGO/Zoonar

Hoekstra resurrected the ghost of an anti-tariff advertisement put out by Ontario last month during an appearance at the National Manufacturing Conference in Ottawa.

In on-stage remarks, Hoekstra reportedly accused Canada of meddling in US "electoral politics" and suggested that the ad – which featured a clip of President Ronald Reagan speaking poorly of tariffs – was akin to foreign interference.

"You do not come into America and start running political ads, government-funded political ads... and expect that there will be no consequences or reaction from the [US government]," Hoekstra raged.

President Donald Trump went into a full meltdown when the ad was released in October, terminating all trade talks with Canada and refusing to speak with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

During an event days later, Hoekstra reportedly let loose at Ontario's trade representative David Paterson in an expletive-laden rant. In response, Ontario Premier Doug Ford demanded an apology.

Ford referred to Hoekstra's rant as "absolutely unacceptable" and "unbecoming" of his position.

Asked on Wednesday if negotiations will start up again, Hoekstra said "it's not going to be easy."