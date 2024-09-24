Beijing accuses the US of "obsession" with China after Biden hot mic gaffe

Beijing, China - A spokesperson for China 's foreign ministry has lashed out at Washington during a daily press conference following comments made by US President Joe Biden .

China has lashed out after President Joe Biden (l.) said that it was "testing" the US and its allies. © Collage: AFP/Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images & IMAGO/Kyodo News

In comments made on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticized the Quad for being "a tool the US uses to contain and perpetuate US hegemony."

According to Lin, the US is using a "China threat narrative" to contain China and damage its relationships with regional partners while continuing to strengthen US military and security presence in the Indo-Pacific.

"The US needs to get rid of its obsession with perpetuating its supremacy and containing China," spokesperson Lin said during his daily press conference. He further implored Washington to "stop using regional countries as its tool."

"Ganging up to form exclusive groupings undermines the mutual trust and cooperation between regional countries, runs counter to the overwhelming trend of pursuing peace, development, cooperation, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific and is bound to fail," Lin said.

The statement comes after Biden was caught in a hot mic gaffe telling Quad leaders that China was "testing" the US and its allies.

"China continues to behave aggressively, testing us all across the region," Biden said. "And it's true in the South China Sea, the East China Sea, South China, South Asia, and the Taiwan Straits."