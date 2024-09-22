Biden says China is "testing" the US and its allies in major hot mic gaffe

Wilmington, Delaware - In a high-stakes gaffe, US President Joe Biden has been caught on a hot mic telling Quad leaders on Saturday that China is "testing" the US and its allies.

President Biden was caught in a hot mic moment saying that China was "testing us." © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

During a carefully curated farewell summit for President Joe Biden including Quad leaders from Australia, India, and Japan, Biden was heard criticizing Beijing for being aggressive in the Indo-Pacific.

"China continues to behave aggressively, testing us all across the region," Biden was heard saying in an unintentional hot mic moment.

"And it's true in the South China Sea, the East China Sea, South China, South Asia, and the Taiwan Straits."

The summit was also attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, each of whom were present during the gaffe.

President Biden's comments came as he opened the farewell summit, and undercut an attempt by the Quad to avoid directly mentioning China.

According to Biden, China's President Xi Jinping has been "looking to buy himself some diplomatic space, in my view, to aggressively pursue China's interest" despite domestic policy problems at home.

The US and China have been at loggerheads in recent months over what Washington sees as a growing assertiveness both around the Taiwan issue and in the South China Sea.

Recent clashes between the Philippines and Chinese coast guards have made US-China relations particularly frosty, despite efforts earlier this year to defrost communications.

Biden's comments risk undermining not only an attempt to reconfigure diplomatic channels but also make it clear that the Quad is about more than just pushing back against Beijing.