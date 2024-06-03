Beijing claims US is "infringing on China's sovereignty" in South China Sea

Beijing, China - Beijing has taken a swipe at the US for what it calls "selfish geopolitical calculations" amid continuing tensions between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Beijing has criticized the US for influencing the Philippines over the South China Sea. © Collage: NHAC NGUYEN/AFP

Beijing's strongly-worded threats follow a keynote address by the Philippines' President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, in which he warned that the killing of a Filipino mariner in coastal clashes would cross a "red line" for Manila.

"That would certainly increase the level of response, and if by a willful act a Filipino not only serviceman, but Filipino citizen [is killed], that would come very close to what we define as an 'act of war,'" Marcos said in response to journalist questions after his speech.

"We have already suffered injury, but thank god we have not yet gotten to the point where any of our participants, civilian or otherwise, have been killed. But once we get to that point... we would have crossed the Rubicon. Is that a red line? Almost certainly it's going to be a red line."

Following the speech, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry lashed out at the Philippines, saying that it had "breached its commitments and the common understandings with China" during recent escalation in the South China Sea.

Specifically, the foreign ministry said "the so-called arbitral award on the South China Sea is illegal, null and void. Without the Chinese government’s prior consent, the Philippines unilaterally initiated an international arbitration, which violated international law."