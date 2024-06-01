China conflict "not unavoidable," says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday stressed the need to maintain dialogue with China and its neighbors to prevent current tensions in the region from spiraling out of control.
"Every conversation is not going to be a happy conversation. But it is important that we continue to talk to each other," Austin told the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore.
However, despite the obvious differences of opinion, the secretary saw no immediate danger of escalation.
"You've also heard me say a number of times that, you know, war or a fight with China is neither imminent, in my view, or unavoidable," Austin said in his speech.
At the same time, he noted the importance of the US supporting the interests of its allies and partners in the region.
Regarding the ongoing sparring between the Philippines and China, Austin also underscored the role of increased dialogue.
"There are a number of things that can happen at sea or in the air, we recognize that," he said. "But our goal is to make sure that we don't allow things to spiral out of control unnecessarily."
US and China held direct talks at Singapore conference
The defense chiefs of the US and China held direct talks in Singapore the previous day.
The meeting between Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun addressed issues relating to Taiwan and the South China Sea.
Austin expressed concerns about the activities of the Chinese military around Taiwan, according to the US Department of Defense. He also spoke about China's role in supporting Russia's defense industry.
At the conference in Singapore, which started on Friday and runs until Sunday, hundreds of ministers, military leaders, and experts from around the globe are discussing the world's current trouble spots and threats.
Topics such as artificial intelligence, cyberdefense, and future types of warfare are also on the agenda.
Cover photo: KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP