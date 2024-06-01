China conflict "not unavoidable," says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday stressed the need to maintain dialogue with China and its neighbors to prevent current tensions in the region from spiraling out of control.

"Every conversation is not going to be a happy conversation. But it is important that we continue to talk to each other," Austin told the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore.



However, despite the obvious differences of opinion, the secretary saw no immediate danger of escalation.

"You've also heard me say a number of times that, you know, war or a fight with China is neither imminent, in my view, or unavoidable," Austin said in his speech.

At the same time, he noted the importance of the US supporting the interests of its allies and partners in the region.

Regarding the ongoing sparring between the Philippines and China, Austin also underscored the role of increased dialogue.

"There are a number of things that can happen at sea or in the air, we recognize that," he said. "But our goal is to make sure that we don't allow things to spiral out of control unnecessarily."