Beijing warns US that attempts to contain China are "futile"

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun (l.) has warned US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth that attempts to contain China would be "futile." © Collage: AFP/Pedro Pardo & AFP/Jim Watson

In talks with Hegseth, Dong warned the US that "containing, deterring, or interfering with China will be futile," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

During a video call on Tuesday night, the two strategic rivals also discussed the issues of Taiwan and the South China Sea, which have long been topics of tension between Washington and Beijing.

"Any attempt or interference to use force to support independence or use Taiwan to contain China will be thwarted," Dong reportedly told Hegseth, whose title was recently changed to US Secretary of War.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take it. In recent years, Beijing has upped its efforts to intimidate the island with military drills in nearby waters and the use of strong and often provocative language.

In the South China Sea, Dong said Beijing "firmly opposes infringement and provocation by certain countries and the deliberate incitement of chaos by countries outside the region."

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, despite overlapping claims with neighboring countries like the Philippines, with which it has had regular clashes in recent months and years.

The US Navy has regularly sent ships to conduct "freedom of navigation" transits in the region, angering Beijing.