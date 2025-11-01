Bessent claims China made "real mistake" with rare earth controls

Gyeongju, South Korea - In an interview published on Saturday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said China made a major "mistake" when they instituted controls on rare earth exports.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (r.) said in an interview that China made a major "mistake" by instituting rare earth controls. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Bessent argued in a Financial Times interview that China's export controls on rare earths were a "mistake" because they drew attention to Beijing's ability to use them as a coercive tool.

"China has alerted everyone to the danger. They've made a real mistake," Bessent argued. "It's one thing to put the gun on the table. It's another thing to fire shots in the air."

"I don’t think they’re able to do it now because we have offsetting measures," Bessent said, before claiming that China's leverage over the US on rare earths was rapidly declining and wouldn't last more than 12 to 24 months.

"I think the Chinese leadership were slightly alarmed by the global backlash to their export controls."

Beijing announced new controls in October on the export of technologies related to rare earths, immediately triggering a harsh response from Washington, as President Donald Trump slapped massive new levies on China.

China pushed back immediately, raging against Washington's "double standards" and vowing to "fight to the end." The Trump administration was then forced to backpedal on its tariff threats.