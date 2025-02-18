China accused by Philippines of "reckless" flight maneuvers in South China Sea after near-crash

Manila, Philippines - Officials in the Philippines' Coast Guard have condemned what they call "dangerous" and "reckless" acts by a Chinese Navy helicopter that came within ten feet of a surveillance flight.

Shocking footage showed the Chinese Navy helicopter coming within a few feet of a Philippines plane. © AFP/Jam Sta Rosa

A shocking video released by the Filipino Coast Guard and verified by an AFP photographer who was aboard the flight shows the Chinese helicopter coming dangerously close to the plane.

The helicopter continues highly dangerous maneuvers within a few feet of the surveillance flight, which was carrying a group of journalists over the contested Scarborough Shoal.

The helicopter had been "as close as three meters (around 9.8 feet)" to the fisheries bureau airplane, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The plane had been flying about 213 meters (around 700 feet) above the water on a mission to observe Chinese vessels in the area.

"Around 0839 hours, a People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA-Navy) helicopter ... performed dangerous flight maneuvers towards the BFAR aircraft," the Coast Guard statement said.

"This reckless action posed a serious risk to the safety of the pilots and passengers during the MDA flight."