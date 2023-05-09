China and Canada expel diplomats in tit-for-tat amid reports of intimidation

Shanghai, China - Canada and China each expelled a diplomat in a growing dispute over allegations that Beijing sought to intimidate a lawmaker.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry asked a Canadian diplomat from Shanghai to leave China, right after Canada expelled Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei.



"On May 9, the Canadian government declared a diplomat of the Consulate-General of China in Toronto persona non grata. China strongly condemns and firmly opposes this and has lodged serious démarches and strong protest to Canada," said a statement from Beijing.

"As a reciprocal countermeasure in reaction to Canada’s unscrupulous move, China decides to declare Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai, persona non grata."

Lalonde has been asked to leave China before May 13.