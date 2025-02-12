China fires back at Trump administration claims about Covid-19 origins

Beijing, China - Officials in the Chinese Foreign Ministry have reiterated the belief that the Covid-19 pandemic was in no way caused by a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Chinese authorities have repeatedly denied that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had anything to do with the outbreak of Covid-19. © AFP/Spencer Platt/Getty images

Beijing's comments came in response to a query from reporters about claims made by high-level officials in the Trump administration suggesting that USAID funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Elon Musk, who leads President Donald Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has on occasion spread conspiracy theories about the origins of Covid-19.

On February 2, he combined this habit with his vicious DOGE responsibilities to justify the decimation of USAID, asking: "Did you know that USAID, using YOUR tax dollars, funded bioweapon research, including COVID-19, that killed millions of people?"

"China has repeatedly stated its position on the origins-tracing of Covid-19," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters. "The conclusion has been widely acknowledged by the international community, including the science community."

"It is 'extremely unlikely' that the pandemic was caused by a lab leak – this is the authoritative conclusion reached by the experts of the WHO-China joint mission based on science following their field trips to the lab in Wuhan and in-depth communication with researchers," Guo said.

"China has also made it clear more than once that the Wuhan Institute of Virology has never engaged in gain-of-function studies of coronavirus."