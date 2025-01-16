China reacts to Marco Rubio's saber-rattling at confirmation hearing

Beijing, China - China criticized comments made by Marco Rubio at his Senate confirmation hearing, calling them "unwarranted attacks" and suggesting that the US needs to educate itself.

Marco Rubio has angered Beijing with comments made during his confirmation hearing. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & IMAGO/Kyodo News

After secretary of state nominee Rubio pledged to confront a "dangerous" China and deter a possible invasion of Taiwan, China's foreign ministry hit back with a warning to the incoming Trump administration.

"The US side must establish a correct understanding of China, cease unwarranted attacks and smear campaigns against China," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in a regular press briefing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Rubio said that China was "the most potent and dangerous near-peer adversary this nation has ever faced" and said that in 10 years, the US may rely on China for "everything that matters to us in life."

President-elect Donald Trump, who nominated Rubio for secretary of state in November, has vowed to aggressively confront Beijing, during and threatened to introduce 60% tariffs on all imports from the country.