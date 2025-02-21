China says a "window for peace" is opening for war in Ukraine

Beijing, China - China 's foreign minister Wang Yi has told his G20 counterparts that a "window for peace" is opening for the Ukraine crisis, after US and Russian diplomats met in Saudi Arabia.

At talks in Riyadh on Tuesday, Russia and the US agreed to the establish negotiations that would navigate the path to peace in Ukraine. The discussions drew criticism as Kyiv had not been invited to take part.

President Donald Trump is looking to secure a swift end to the fighting in Ukraine, but hasn't shared any details on how he attends to achieve this. Following the talks, he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "a dictator without elections."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit, before issuing a statement expressing his hope for a rapid peace settlement

"China has noticed that recently the calls for peace talks are rising and the window of opportunity for peace is opening," Wang said on Thursday according in a write-up of his G20 speech published by Beijing.

"Although the parties have different positions, and it is hard to find simple solutions to complex issues, dialogue is always better than confrontation and peace talks better than fighting," he said.

"China supports all efforts dedicated to peace, including the recent consensus reached between the United States and Russia," Wang explained. "We hope that the relevant parties can find a sustainable and lasting solution that takes into account each other’s concerns."