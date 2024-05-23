China slaps more sanctions on US defense companies as Taiwan tensions grow

Following sanctions issued by China against US companies earlier this week, Beijing has launched a series of additional sanctions on US defense companies.

By Evan Williams

Beijing, China - Officials in China have announced a series of new sanctions against 12 US military-linked defense companies known to be providing arms to Taiwan.

China has issued a series of tough sanctions against US defense companies over their arms trade with Taiwan. © IMAGO/Bihlmayerfotografie The move follows sanctions issued on Monday against three companies over arms sales. After Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Taiwan's newly inaugurated president Lai Ching-te on Monday, Beijing also had harsh words for the US, who's actions it said were "preposterous and dangerous." The latest round of sanctions on US entities include the freezing of various assets within China, as well as the banning of several senior executives and congressmen from entering the country. Companies included in the newly announced sanctions include Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Raytheon, all of which are involved in arms deals with Taiwan.

China takes action against US and Taiwan allies

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi recently hit out against Taiwan independence. © imago/Xinhua Congressman Mike Gallagher faced specific sanction earlier this week, "prohibiting organizations and individuals in China from transactions and cooperation with him," according to Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin. The decree issued against the congressman followed what the foreign ministry call "unlawful unilateral sanctions" issued against China by the US due to Beijing's closeness to Russia. Only last week, the Biden administration announced major tariffs for Chinese electric vehicles, technology, and medical products. The move infuriated Beijing and is likely an additional factor in this week's sanctions. In a speech given by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on May 21, Taiwan was referred to as "the core of China's core interests." "'Taiwan independence' separatist activities are the biggest destructive factor to peace in the Taiwan Strait," said Wang Yi. "The ugly deeds of Lai Ching-te and his ilk, who betrayed the nation and ancestors, are despicable." "But no matter how they toss and turn, they cannot stop China from achieving complete reunification in the end, and Taiwan will surely return to the embrace of the motherland."