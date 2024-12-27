China unveils sanctions against US companies in angry response to Taiwan military aid

Beijing, China - China on Friday slapped sanctions on seven US companies after Washington's approval last week of a $571.3 million military aid package to Taiwan, which Beijing said infringed on its "sovereignty and territory."

China announced it was sanctioning seven US military companies in response to the Biden administration's move to boost military aid for Taiwan. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Last week, President Joe Biden authorized the drawdown of up to $571.3 million for military assistance to the self-ruled island, which China regards as its own territory.

Washington's actions "interfere in China's internal affairs, and undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Beijing's foreign ministry said as it announced the sanctions.

The statement also hit out at Washington's 2025 defense budget, which includes a security deal with Taiwan, as well as calls for strengthened military industrial cooperation with Taipei.

Beijing will freeze the Chinese assets of US military companies Insitu, Hudson Technologies, Saronic Technologies, Aerkomm, and Oceaneering International, as well as Raytheon's Canada and Australia subsidiaries, the ministry said.

The sanctions, which kick in on Friday, also prohibit the targeted companies from doing business with organizations and individuals inside China.

The US does not officially recognize Taiwan diplomatically, but it is the self-ruled island's strategic ally and largest supplier of weapons.

China, which has said it will use force to bring Taiwan under its control if necessary, has intensified pressure on the island in recent years.

It has staged three rounds of major military drills since Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te came to power in May.

The foreign ministry's spokesperson, Mao Ning, warned that the US "will only burn itself" with its support for Taiwan.