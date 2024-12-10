Taiwan says Chinese sea deployment bigger than post-Pelosi 2022 military drills

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan said Tuesday that China 's deployment of ships in waters around the island was bigger than its military drills in 2022, which were Beijing's largest ever.

A Chinese coast guard ship (c.) sails near Taiwan Coast Guard vessels (l. and r.) in waters east of Taiwan in a photo released on December 9, 2024. © Handout / TAIWAN COAST GUARD / AFP

Defense ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang said the number of Chinese warships, coast guard, and other vessels along the so-called first island chain, which links Okinawa, Taiwan, and the Philippines, exceeded Beijing's maritime response to then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in 2022.

A senior Taiwanese security official told AFP on Tuesday that "nearly 90" Chinese naval and coast guard ships were currently in waters of the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, and South China Sea.

Taiwan's defense ministry said earlier it had also detected 47 Chinese aircraft and 12 warships near the island in the 24 hours to 6:00 AM.

China's air presence this week has not been as big as during the drills staged in 2022.