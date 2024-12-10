Taiwan says Chinese sea deployment bigger than post-Pelosi 2022 military drills
Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan said Tuesday that China's deployment of ships in waters around the island was bigger than its military drills in 2022, which were Beijing's largest ever.
Defense ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang said the number of Chinese warships, coast guard, and other vessels along the so-called first island chain, which links Okinawa, Taiwan, and the Philippines, exceeded Beijing's maritime response to then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in 2022.
A senior Taiwanese security official told AFP on Tuesday that "nearly 90" Chinese naval and coast guard ships were currently in waters of the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, and South China Sea.
Taiwan's defense ministry said earlier it had also detected 47 Chinese aircraft and 12 warships near the island in the 24 hours to 6:00 AM.
China's air presence this week has not been as big as during the drills staged in 2022.
China and US at odds over Taiwan
Pelosi's visit sparked outrage from Beijing, which launched vast military maneuvers around the island.
Mobilizing fighter planes, helicopters, and warships, the drills aimed to simulate a blockade of Taiwan and included practicing an "attack on targets at sea," state news agency Xinhua reported at the time.
It was the first time Chinese exercises had taken place so close to Taiwan, with some of the drills happening not far from the island's coast.
Also unprecedented were Beijing's drills on Taiwan's eastern flank, a strategically vital area for supplies to the island's military forces – as well as any potential American reinforcements.
China also fired ballistic missiles during the exercises that were condemned by Washington as an overreaction to Pelosi's visit.
Since, the US has continued to arm Taiwan and increase its military presence, exacerbating tensions in the region.
Taiwan regards itself as a sovereign nation, but Beijing insists the island is part of its territory.
Cover photo: Handout / TAIWAN COAST GUARD / AFP