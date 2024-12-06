China warns Taiwan relying on US for independence will "inevitably hit a wall"

Beijing, China - China warned Taiwan Friday that relying on the US to help it seek independence "will inevitably hit a wall," as Beijing took aim at a Pacific tour by the island's President Lai Ching-te this week.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian (l.) has said that US efforts to contain China are "doomed to fail," amid Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's Pacific tour this week. © Collage: IMAGO / SNA & REUTERS

Lai's trip, which has included two stops on US soil, has drawn a barrage of criticism from China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory and opposes any international recognition of the island.



Lai this week held a phone call with US Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, which also angered Beijing.

"Seeking independence with the help of the United States will inevitably hit a wall, and using Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters on Friday.

He added that China has "lodged solemn representations" with Washington and urged it to "stop emptying and gutting the one-China principle."

Asked about Lai's comment on Friday that he was "confident" that Taiwan would deepen cooperation with incoming US president Donald Trump, Lin warned the US to "cease meddling in Taiwan-related affairs."

During a Friday press conference, Lai also urged democracies to be "more united" to counter growing authoritarianism. He insisted that Taiwan and China were "not subordinate to each other."

Asked to respond to the latter, Lin said that "separatist activities... are the biggest threats to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."