China's SMIC may have violated American law to make Huawei chip

Washington DC - China 's top chipmaker may have violated American laws by making a processor for sanctioned telecom giant Huawei, a senior US official said, sending its shares plummeting in Hong Kong on Friday.

A congressional hearing on Thursday asked the official whether Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) broke US export controls by making advanced seven-nanometer chips for Huawei.



"Potentially, yes. We will have to assess," responded Alan Estevez, undersecretary of commerce for industry and security.

SMIC tumbled more than 5% on Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index on Friday.

The US hearing questioned whether SMIC had illegally used American equipment to make the chips in question.

Washington has tightened measures in recent years around the sale to China of technology that is crucial to the manufacturing of powerful artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Huawei has for several years been at the center of an intense tech standoff between China and the United States, with Washington warning its equipment could be used for state espionage, an allegation the company denies.