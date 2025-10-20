China's Xi doubles down on "reunification" threats to Taiwan with chilling message

Beijing, China - Chinese President Xi Jinping doubled down on Beijing's opposition to Taiwan's independence and called on its politicians to work towards "reunification" with China .

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Taiwan's politicians to work towards "reunification" with China. © AFP/Ken Ishii/POOL

In a message congratulating the new leader of Taiwan's opposition, Xi called on the party to forge closer ties with Beijing and step up criticism of "separatist" Taiwanese President Lai Ching-Te's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Cheng Li-Wun, who leads the Kuomintang Party (KMT), will take over as opposition leader on November 1, following an election that has been criticized for interference by Beijing.

The KMT has long been seen as Taiwan's more pro-China party, backing closer relations with the island's neighbor and reduced tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

According to state-run news agency Xinhua, Xi called on Taiwan's leadership to "unite the vast majority of people in Taiwan to deepen exchanges and cooperation, boost common development, and advance national reunification."

Xi said that the KMT and his own Chinese Communist Party "have promoted cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, worked to safeguard peace and stability across the Strait, and enhanced the affinity and well-being of people across the Strait, achieving positive results."

China has repeatedly claimed that Taiwan is part of its sovereign territory, despite being independent since 1949, and regularly harasses it with military drills and increasingly provocative language.

KMT leader Cheng Li-Wun reportedly expressed gratitude towards Xi's congratulations and said that citizens of China and Taiwan are "members of the same Chinese nation."