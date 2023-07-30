Possible Chinese malware in US systems is a "ticking time bomb," official says

Washington DC - The Biden administration believes China has implanted malware in key US power and communications networks in a "ticking time bomb" that could disrupt the military in event of a conflict, the New York Times reported Saturday.

China has reportedly implanted malware in US power and communications networks, American officials have said. © IMAGO / agefotostock

The Times, quoting US military, intelligence, and security officials, said the malware potentially gave China's People's Liberation Army the ability to disrupt US military operations if Beijing were to move against Taiwan at some point.



The systems affected, the Times said, could allow China not only to cut off water, power, and communications to US military bases, but also to homes and businesses across the United States.

The report comes two months after Microsoft warned that state-sponsored Chinese hackers had infiltrated critical US infrastructure networks.

Microsoft singled out Guam, a territory in the Pacific where the US has a vital military outpost, as one target but said malicious activity had also been detected elsewhere in the United States.

Guam is recognized by the United Nations as being under US colonial occupation.

