US and China announce new economic working groups as relations remain tense

Washington DC - The United States and China on Friday announced two new working groups on economic and financial policy, in the latest effort to stabilize fraught relations between the world's biggest economies.

The formation of the groups was agreed during talks in July between US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing, the Treasury Department said.



Chinese state broadcaster CCTV also announced the launch of an "Economic Working Group" and "Financial Working Group," saying both will hold "regular and irregular meetings to strengthen communication and exchange on relevant issues."

"My trip to China aimed to establish a durable channel of communication between the world's two largest economies, consistent with President (Joe) Biden's guidance following his meeting with President Xi (Jinping) in Bali," said Yellen in a social media post announcing the new groups.

"It is vital that we talk, particularly when we disagree."

The Economic Working Group will discuss macroeconomic issues, while the Financial Working Group will focus on regulatory and financial stability issues, a senior US Treasury Department official said.

"The two groups will meet at the Vice Minister level on a regular cadence and report to Secretary Yellen and Vice Premier He," said the Treasury Department.