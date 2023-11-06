US and China hold rare talks on nuclear arms control

Washington DC - The United States and China on Monday held rare talks on nuclear arms control, a new step to ease mistrust ahead of an expected presidential summit next week.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on October 26, prior to meetings at the State Department in Washington DC. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The talks – the first meeting specifically on nuclear arms between the two powers since President Barack Obama's administration – come as the US voices alarm over China's growing nuclear arsenal.



No breakthroughs were expected at the one-day talks in Washington, which follow a visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"We have continually called on the PRC to substantively engage on arms control issues and reducing strategic risk," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"This engagement will continue efforts to responsibly manage the relationship and ensure competition does not veer into conflict," he said.

President Joe Biden is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next week on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in San Francisco in the first meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economies in a year.