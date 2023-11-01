Biden to meet China's Xi Jinping in San Francisco

Washington DC - President Joe Biden plans to meet Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at a Pacific economic summit in San Francisco in November, the White House announced Tuesday.

President Joe Biden (r.) and China's President Xi Jinping last met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali on November 14, 2022. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The president and the leader of the world's second-largest economy are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.



The White House said the world should not expect any breakthroughs or dramatic policy shifts.

"Our policy and how we move forward with China has not changed," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday during a news briefing. "Intense competition means intense diplomacy."

The announcement came a few days after Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the White House. The meeting with Xi comes as the rival global powers seek to stabilize an increasingly tense relationship at a time of conflict in Ukraine and Israel and increasing tensions over Taiwan.

There is no date for the meeting yet. Xi will travel to San Francisco for the annual APEC summit, which runs from November 11 to November 17.