US, Chinese military commanders hold first talks to reduce risk of "misperception"

Guangzhou, China - Commanders of US and Chinese forces in the Indo-Pacific have held talks for the first time in a meeting set against the backdrop of increasing tensions and confrontations in the region.

China's coast guard has been involved in minor skirmishes with regional powers such as the Philippines in the disputed South China Sea. © AFP/Jam Sta Rosa

US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral Samuel Paparo met with China's General Wu Yanan, who heads Beijing's Southern Theater Command, in a video call on Tuesday.

The meeting was significant because it was the first time heads of both commands had met.

It follows efforts from President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping last year to resume military talks and improve US-China relations.

A statement released by the Chinese Military confirmed that the Chinese Southern Theater Command had met with Paparo to discuss, "in-depth views on issues of common concern."

In recent months, China has been in an escalating riff with the Philippines, a US ally, over various shoals in the South China Sea. Just last week, Manila accused the Chinese coast guard of ramming into a Filipino ship.

These events formed a center point to Tuesday's meeting, which saw the US urge the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to reduce provocations in the South China Sea.

"Citing several recent PLA unsafe interactions with U.S. allies, Paparo reinforced the PLA’s obligation to comply with international laws and norms to ensure operational safety," a readout released by the US Indo-Pacific Command read.

"Paparo also urged the PLA to reconsider its use of dangerous, coercive, and potentially escalatory tactics in the South China Sea and beyond."

The US put particular emphasis on the importance of establishing better communication between the US and PLA in an attempt to, "reduce the risk of misperception or miscalculation."