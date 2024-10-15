US and Philippines begin military drills amid China's intimidation of Taiwan

Manila, Philippines - The US and Philippines on Tuesday launched joint military drills amid what is seen as China 's increasing intimidation of Taiwan and a marine incident on Monday.

The US and Philippines have joined forces for a set of major military drills. © AFP/Ted Aljibe

The exercises are part of annual drills known as the Kamandag, or Venom, which focus on defending the north of the Philippines, a region less than 500 miles from the island of Taiwan.

Involving thousands of American and Filipino troops, the live-fire exercises are being conducted across a number of small islands in the waterway that separates Taiwan and the Philippines.

"It's a coastal defense doctrine. The doctrine says that a would-be aggressor might be directed towards our territory," explained Filipino exercise director Brigadier-General Vicente Blanco.

In response to queries from reporters linking the annual exercises to ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan, Blanco stressed, "We are not exercising to join the fight."

According to a press release on the Kamandag issued by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), over 2300 personnel are involved in the drills, including more than 1,000 US marines and sailors.

"Kamandag 8 is designed to enhance combined operational proficiency in key areas such as combat medicine; coastal defense; humanitarian assistance and disaster relief; engineering; and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response," the press release explained.

Colonel Stuart Glenn, commanding officer of the MRF-SEA, was quoted in the release as having said that the exercises serve "as a testament to the enduring and ironclad alliance our nations share."

"We will enhance our interoperability, strengthen our collective defense, and build personal friendships," he said.

"Through our efforts, we reaffirm our mutual commitment to regional security as we face the ever-evolving security environment that threatens a free and open Indo-Pacific."