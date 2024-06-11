US plans to turn Taiwan Strait into an "unmanned hellscape" if China invades

Singapore - An admiral in the US armed forces has emphasized the need to defend Taiwan against a possible Chinese invasion, warning that the Taiwan Strait could become an "unmanned hellscape."

A US admiral warned the US would turn the Taiwan Strait into an "unmanned hellscape." © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Admiral Samuel Paparo, the head of US Indo-Pacific Command for the US Armed Forces, took to the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit to warn about ongoing tensions surrounding Taiwan.

In an attempt to deter political or armed conflict in the region, Admiral Paparo revealed that the US has a so-called "hellscape" plan designed to give the Americans time to respond if China launches an invasion.

"I want to turn the Taiwan Strait into an unmanned hellscape using a number of classified capabilities," Paparo explained, Wion reports. "I can make their lives absolutely miserable for a month, which buys me the time for the rest of everything."

The statement is in strong contrast to attempts by the Biden administration in recent years to try and cool down situations both in the South China Sea and in the Taiwan Strait.

Following a visit by Secretary of State Blinken to Beijing at the end of April, tensions have swelled between the US and China over the Taiwan issue, as well as increasing clashes between the Chinese coast guard and Filipino forces.

A plan like the one proposed by the admiral would involve launching unmanned systems, such as drones, to attack Chinese naval forces as they attempt to cross the Taiwan Strait, a distance of less than 100 nautical miles.