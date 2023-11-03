US to hold weekend climate talks with China in California ahead of COP28

Palm Springs, California - The United States and China , the world's two largest greenhouse gas emitters, will hold weekend talks in California to seek progress ahead of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, the State Department announced Thursday.

President Joe Biden (r.) and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali on November 14, 2022. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The talks, on the eve of an expected US visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, will take place at the Sunnylands desert resort – memorable as the site of Xi's first US summit in 2013 after he assumed power.

Climate envoy John Kerry will welcome his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua from Saturday through Tuesday at the estate near Palm Springs, the State Department said.

The two sides will discuss "enhanced implementation and ambition and efforts to promote a successful COP28," the State Department said in a statement.

World leaders and climate negotiators will gather in Dubai from November 30 for the latest UN-led summit as record-shattering temperatures, rising wildfires, and worsening disasters raise mounting concern about the fate of the planet.

