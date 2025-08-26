Xi touts "stable" ties with Russia as Putin and Modi prepare for China summit

Beijing, China - Chinese President Xi Jinping said that ties between Beijing and Moscow are the "most stable" in the world, as China readies for a major summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Chinese President Xi Jinping claimed that Russia and China's ties are the "most stable" in the world. © AFP/Gavriil Grigorov/POOL

During a meeting with Russian Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, Xi hailed the countries' relationship as being a "stable source of world peace," Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

"The two sides should... work together to safeguard the security and development interests of both countries, unite the Global South, uphold true multilateralism, and promote the international order towards greater fairness and justice," Xi reportedly said.

Relations between Beijing and Moscow have deepened since the beginning of Putin's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. China insists it is a neutral party, and has voiced support for a long-anticipated trilateral meeting with Russia, Ukraine, and the US.

"China always believes that dialogue and negotiation are the only solution to the Ukraine crisis," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said last week. "We support all efforts that are conducive to peace."

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China this weekend for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

Putin will also hold talks with Xi, with whom he has previously touted a deep personal bond. The two spoke earlier this month, Xi expressing happiness that Washington and Moscow are apparently improving their relations.

The SCO summit will also feature Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will make his first visit to China in more than seven years, as well as delegations from more than 20 countries, including Iran, Vietnam, and Malaysia.