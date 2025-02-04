Marco Rubio hails El Salvador's offer to jail Americans

San Salvador, El Salvador - El Salvador 's iron-fisted leader on Monday offered to jail Americans so President Donald Trump can outsource the US prison system, an extraordinary step that was hailed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r.) meets with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the latter's residence at Lake Coatepeque. © Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

There is virtually no precedent in contemporary times for a democratic country to send its own citizens to foreign jails, and any attempt to do so is sure to be challenged in US courts.

But Rubio welcomed an offer to do just that by President Nayib Bukele, whose sweeping crackdowns have won him hero status for many in President Donald Trump's orbit.

"He has offered to house in his jails dangerous American criminals in custody in our country, including those with US citizenship and legal residency," Rubio told reporters in San Salvador.

"No country's ever made an offer of friendship such as this," Rubio said.

"We are profoundly grateful. I spoke to President Trump about this earlier today," he said.

Bukele said that El Salvador would ask for payment and was ready to incarcerate Americans in a prison he opened a year ago that is Latin America's largest.

"We have offered the United States of America the opportunity to outsource part of its prison system," Bukele wrote on X after Rubio's statement.

"The fee would be relatively low for the US but significant for us, making our entire prison system sustainable."