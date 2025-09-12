Mexico's Sheinbaum hits back at accusations of "coercing" China

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico 's president denied Friday that a proposed new tariff of up to 50% on imports from certain countries was a coercive measure targeting China .

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum denied Friday that a proposed new tariff on China was "coercive." © YURI CORTEZ / AFP

Beijing said Thursday it "firmly opposes any coercion" after President Claudia Sheinbaum announced higher duties on countries with which Mexico has no trade agreements, including a 50% tariff on car imports from China – up from 15-20%.

"These are not coercive measures and they are not against China... they are not against any country in particular," Sheinbaum told reporters, adding there would be talks with Beijing next week.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged trading partners to increase duties on China.

The White House has said Chinese producers are abusing a free-trade deal between the US, Mexico and Canada to send goods northward via Mexico, tariff-free.

Mexico replaced China in 2023 as the US' largest trading partner, with the Latin American country's northern neighbor buying more than 80% of its exports.

Sheinbaum insisted Mexico's new tariffs were aimed at boosting domestic production, and denied the move had anything to do with pressure from Washington.

Mexico, she added, wants to "continue having a very good relationship" with China.