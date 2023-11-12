US, S. Korea, Japan to share N. Korea missile warning data

Seoul, South Korea - The defense chiefs of the United States, South Korea, and Japan agreed Sunday to activate a real-time data-sharing operation on North Korean missile launches next month, the allies said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (pictured) met with his South Korean counterpart Shin Won-sik while Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara joined the meeting online. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is in Seoul for annual security talks, met with his South Korean counterpart Shin Won-sik while Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara joined the meeting online.

"The three ministers assessed... that preparations for the operation of real-time missile warning data sharing mechanism is in the final stages and agreed to officially activate the mechanism in December," Seoul's defense ministry said in a statement.

The top officials also agreed to put in place a multi-year plan for regular trilateral drills by the end of 2023 for more "systematic and effective" training starting January, it added.

During the meeting, "the three leaders assessed regional security issues, including the growing nuclear and missile threats from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the US Department of Defense said in its statement.

The ministers were following up on agreements reached by their leaders at a three-way summit hosted by President Joe Biden at Camp David in August.